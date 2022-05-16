Iran FM leaves Tehran for UAE

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to pay respects to late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former President of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE president passed away on Friday May 13, 2022, at age 73, the UAE announced a 40-day mourning period.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has offered condolences over Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise. Raisi expressed his condolences to the UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, government and nation.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a condolence message to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed sympathy with UAE's nation and government on the demise of the UAE president.

