Iran ranks 3rd in Bulgaria Int’l Freestyle

At the end of the wrestling competitions, Iran’s Omid Arami in 60kg, Mohammad-Reza Rostami in 72kg, Mohammad-Hossein Azarmdokht in 77kg, and Hamid-Reza Badkan in 78kg got gold medals, Amir-Reza Dehbozorgi in 60k and Morteza Alqowsi in 97kg got silver medals, and Ali-Reza Hassanvand in 130kg got the bronze medal.

Iran’s Greco-Roman team, too, had participated in the event.

The Iranian team at the end by gaining 147 points ranked 3rd while Kazakhstan and Turkey by gaining 180 and 179 points, respectively ranked 1st and 2nd.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish