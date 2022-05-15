Amirabdollahian: Tehran-Beijing relations are strategic

Amirabdollahian made the remarks at the meeting of the parliamentary friendship group of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, and Pakistan on Sunday.

Calling Tehran-Beijing relations strategic, Amirabdollahian stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy within the framework of the Iran-China parliamentary friendship group, explaining the latest situation in Tehran-Beijing ties and Iran's approach to implementing the roadmap for relations with China.

The meeting of the parliamentary friendship group of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, and Pakistan was held in the presence of the head and members of the parliamentary friendship group of Iran and China, as well as the Iranian Foreign Minister and deputies of economic, consular and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

