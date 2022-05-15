Iran's trade delegation to visit Oman soon

On the thresholds of the Iranian president Raisi’s visit to Oman, Piltan said that a high-level commercial-marketing delegation of Iranian economic and business activists, in association with the Iran-Oman Trade Promotion Organization and Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce headed by Alireza Peyman Pak will visit Muscat on Monday, May 16, 2022.

He added that attending the Iran-Oman trade summit and negotiating with Omani trade parties plus analyzing the country's market and export development methods, as well as identifying the barriers and operational problems of developing trade ties between the two states to plan the negotiations of the political officials of the two countries are among the most important plans of this visit.

3266**7129

