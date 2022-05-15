COVID-19 kills 8 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 8 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,224, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

368 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 55 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,020,835 patients out of a total of 7,228,051 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 737 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,440,065 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,711,964 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,323,076 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

