Expert urges Iran, Qatar to have systematic gas exports plans

Referring to the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran and the increase in economic relations between the two countries, Hadi Seyyed-Afghahi said that Iran, Qatar, and Russia have set up an organization similar to OPEC in the field of gas or the Organization of Gas Exporters to regulate the gas market and managing quotas, identifying rates and coordinating countries that enjoy this energy.

As a result the crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war, organizing gas exports has become very important; gas exports to Europe have been disrupted and Europeans have turned their attention to gas-exporting countries in West Asia.

He went on to say that the US has made attempts to put pressure on some exporting countries in the Persian Gulf so that they can have an emergency pipeline from Qatar to Europe through Turkey.

Seyyed-Afghahi said that the Emir of Qatar's visit to Tehran was not limited to the gas issue, adding that the two countries also discussed developing cooperation in the fields of trade, maritime, energy, and the issue of the World Cup.

