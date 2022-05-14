Sweden trial process in Nouri’s case is unconventional: Expert

Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official, is standing trial in Sweden over human rights abuses alleged by members of the anti-Iran terror group, Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO).

Nouri was arrested in 2019 upon arrival at Stockholm airport, and his trial began in August 2021. This April, Swedish prosecutors called for life imprisonment for Nouri who is kept in solitary confinement.

Nouri’s family had no information about his whereabouts for four months after his arrest, as he was denied contact with them.

Sweden also prevented the family from visiting Nouri for two years, despite several attempts by them.

The European country has so far held 90 court sessions during which only some MKO members were allowed to testify while witnesses intending to testify in favor of Nouri were prevented from doing that.

Hashemi told IRNA that Nouri’s trial is unconventional, as a number of court sessions have been held in Albania where MKO members testified.

“The trial carries only the name of a trial. It is a show by Sweden under pressure from Zionists and the MKO,” said Mohammad Javad Hashemi who is also the head of the Habilian Association, an Iranian human rights NGO founded in 2005 by a group of families of terror victims of the country.

He added that the Zionists have been seeking such issues against the Islamic Republic for some time and Nouri’s case is one of those projects.

Hashemi explained that his association has held meetings with the Swedish ambassador to Tehran, presenting documents proving that the ongoing trial is even in violation of Sweden’s laws.

“This show underway in Sweden under the name of trial is a political move,” he stressed.

The expert also explained that, based on Swedish laws, any member of a terror group, who wants to leave their group should wait for 25 years and get the mediation of an international organization in order for their request to be approved by the Swedish government.

That’s while, Hashemi added, none of the MKO members have faced such process so that they can take part “in this political project.”

Iranian authorities have also strongly condemned Nouri’s detention, calling it illegal and unfair, and demanded his immediate release.

Nouri and his family have denied the charges against him.

4194**1424

