Tehran Book Fair unifies Islamic states

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Hashemi said that although the coronavirus outbreak stopped many activities over the past two years, the Islamic Republic of Iran not only passed through this crisis, but it also diversified its activities in various fields and continued them strongly.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iraq and Iran, as well as the commonalities of the two nations, the Iraqi pavilion official stressed that the exchange of ideas between the nations will make them more aware of each other, and the Tehran Exhibition, by introducing the true face of the Islamic Republic of Iran, rejects any fake news and objects in this regard and confirms its legitimacy.

Pointing to the shared culture of the two states, he said that the relations between Iran and Iraq have strengthened cooperation in various fields.

Hashemi emphasized that the Tehran Book Fair would bring more unity to the Islamic countries to confront the enemies of Islam and stressed the support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Referring to the martyrdom of the Palestinian journalist by the Zionist regime, he mentioned the purpose of this crime to prevent the voice of reality from reaching the world and said that all Islamic states must condemn this crime and demand the punishment of its murderers.

Stressing the Iraqi people's firm opposition to any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, he urged Arab states to support Palestine and its objectives while cutting off relations with this usurper regime.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by the Israeli army while reporting on a raid by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, based in Gaza, Hazem Qassem, said that the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh was the latest in the list of the Zionist regime's crimes, especially against journalists.

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair opened on Tuesday local time in the Iranian capital to pave the ground for reinvigorating reading and publishing arenas after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and economic hardships.

The fair was officially inaugurated in the presence of Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, and some Iranian cultural officials at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

According to the organizers of the event, the 33rd book fair is being held both virtual and in-person simultaneously. The organizers have made coordination with Iran’s Post Office to transfer books. Moreover, subsidies for the purchase of books from the book fair allocated to students and university professors have been raised significantly, indicating 100% increase in comparison to subsidies provided to the target community in the last Iranian year (March 20, 2021, to March 20, 2022).

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish