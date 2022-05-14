The crisis in Ukraine and our national interests

- The situation of dissenting, abstaining and agreeing in the vote of the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia's membership in the Human Rights Council showed that the major countries that can join Iran in the future are those who did not vote in favor of the anti-Russian resolution. Of the 193 UN member states, only 93 voted against Russia, and another 100 voted against the West in the current confrontation with Russia. . The combined strength of these 100 countries is greater in terms of population and economic and military power than the US and NATO camps. The four countries with official nuclear weapons powers (Russia, China, India, Pakistan), members of the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the major members of OPEC and OPEC Plus and OPEC, a significant part of the G20 and most non-aligned members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union And the South American Union was not on the Western Front against Russia.



Ankara's inclusion in the Russian opposition, highlighted by Turkey's anti-Russian vote to suspend Russia's membership in the Human Rights Council, also raises the possibility that Turkey will be removed from the Eurasian equations between Russia and China, at least in the short and medium term. The Zionist regime's anti-Russian approach, which has intensified in recent days, has further isolated the regime in West Asia and could create new opportunities for Iran.



- Trump's goal to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Biden's stubbornness to undermine this nuclear deal is an attempt to reach a bilateral agreement with Iran to separate the country from the Eurasian powers. The United States and the Western countries are not interested in seeing Iran lean towards these two countries in the war with Russia and China. The US goal is to deprive Iran of Eurasian opportunities and separate it from Russia and China by defining imaginary opportunities by Western experts and media, such as rebuilding relations with the West.



At this point, exploiting US differences with Russia to rebuild relations with the West, as advised by some experts, could not be the right and strategic choice for Iran. Rather, it is the strengthening of relations with Russia and China and the establishment of trust between Iran and these two countries that will strengthen our position in Eurasia. While maintaining our independent principles in foreign policy, we must act in such a way that Russia, China and other Eurasian countries do not think that in the current situation, Iran will enter a game to exploit the differences between the West and the East. In other words, the Eurasian powers and our eastern neighbors should not assume that the policy of looking to the east of Iran does not have a strategic approach and acts as a tactic.



- What should be important for Iran is to use the capabilities of the Ukrainian war to secure national interests. The recent US-European sabotage of the Vienna talks shows that Western hostility against Iran persists and this bloc can not be relied upon. In this regard, planning to increase economic cooperation with Russia and China and strengthen relations with the Eurasian Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and prioritize increasing its presence in the Eurasian area, can take advantage of the Ukrainian war and secure our national interests.

