Iranian company builds 113k-ton tankers for foreign customers

Ali Zarei said in a press conference that the company has delivered one order and the second ship will be delivered next month.

The third tanker’s construction has begun and will be completed in two years, according to Zarei.

He also said that the company has constructed 10 platforms of the South Pars field and is responsible for the maintenance of 18 platforms in the project.

The company is also negotiating to win the contract for overhaul of Amir Kabir semi-submersible platform in the Caspian Sea, as said by the CEO.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish