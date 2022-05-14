Defense Minister: Iran to continue reinforcing deterrence

Ashtiani referred to the Defense Ministry’s capabilities, especially in the field of joint technologies with the civilian sector, saying that the ministry is ready to assist other sectors in producing and transferring technical knowledge.

He added that the US and its criminal allies, especially the Zionist regime, as the sworn enemies of Iran, showed that they are after unilateralism, imposing their will on nations, creating division, and provoking war between countries, adding that they do not hesitate to kill innocent people.

He described deterrence as the man aims to fight these threats.

Accordingly, developing relations with neighbors, interaction and multilateralism, paying attention to economy-oriented foreign policy, as well as strengthening the Resistance Front are on the agenda.

