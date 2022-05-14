Expert says Qatar links Iran to PGCC

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Hassan Hanizadeh said that President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration has focused on interaction with the countries in the region as its foreign policy.

The 13th administration began working with some PGCC member states right after President Raisi announced in the very first days of his presidency that Tehran was ready to interact with neighbors, Persian Gulf states in particular, the expert noted.

As a PGCC member, Qatar has had proper relationship with Iran based on mutual respect for the last four decades, serving as a connecting links between Tehran and the PGCC, Hanizadeh continued.

The relationship has always being growing, according to Hanizadeh, whether during the reign of the late Qatari Emir Skeikh Hamad Al Thani and the current ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The experts said that Sheikh Tamim has recently announced readiness to work as a go-between to establish and strengthen relationship between Iran and other states and also solve the issues relation to the talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The recent Iran visit by the Qatari Emir was in line with this, Hanizadeh noted, adding that Doha can play a more significant role in bringing the viewpoints of the Iranian side and the American and European sides closer.

