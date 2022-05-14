President Raisi condoles demise of UAE president

Ayatollah Raisi expressed his condolences to the UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, government and nation.

"The news of the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, caused grief and sorrow," wrote President Raisi in his message.

"I offer my condolences on his passing to Your Excellency, the government and the nation of the United Arab Emirates, and I pray for him and wish you and your house patience."

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the eldest son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE government, who succeeded his father after his demise. The Federal Supreme Council declared Khalifa bin Zayed as the president of the UAE on November 3, 2004.

Khalifa bin Zayed was the second head of state in the UAE since the establishment of the country in December 2, 1971. He was also 16th emir of Abu Dhabi sheikhdom.

