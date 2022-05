“Poor Native American children were separated from their families, prohibited from speaking their languages, abused, raped, and finally dumped in mass graves,” wrote Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet.

“The US yet still dares to lecture on human rights,” he added.

Severe physical, sexual, and emotional abuse have occurred in those American schools and so far the deaths of 500 children enrolled in them has been officially registered.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish