Iran’s NIOC and Russia’s Gazprom agree to broaden cooperation

The agreement was signed in a meeting between NIOC Managing Director Mohsen Khojastehmehr and top managers of Russia’s Gazprom on the sidelines of the 26th 2022 International Oil Industry Exhibition of Tehran.

It was also agreed that further negotiations for broader ties in various possible energy fields will be held in the future, in the presence of both sides' engineers.

The 26th 2022 International Oil Industry Exhibition of Tehran began on Friday and will end on May 16. The exhibition focuses on oil, gas, refineries, and petrochemical fields.

