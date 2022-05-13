Iran, Lebanon agree resistance only way to encounter usurpers

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the Lebanese Culture Minister Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada issued the joint message after their meeting and consultations, emphasizing the need to liberated the occupied Holy Quds.

It is said in the joint message that the criminal acts of the usurper Zionist regime in occupied Palestine against freedom of expression and humane values proved once again the nasty nature of that regime to world nations.

They stressed that the Zionists entered Palestine as occupiers and keep taking victims like a killer virus from the people, demolishing their history and identity.

On Wednesday, the Israeli regime attacked the Jenin Palestinian Camp and assassinated the Palestinian reporter of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV Shireen Abu Akle.

The martyred reporter who was shot on her head in the West Bank had been working for that TV network since 1997 and was at the time of her martyrdom preparing a report on the attack of the Israeli forces against Jenin Palestinian Refugee Camp.

