Iran condoles with UAE on Sheikh Khalifa's demise

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Iranian foreign minister, on Friday in his condolence message to his UAE counterpart sympathized with the UAE nation and government on the sad occasion.

In his message, Amirabdollahian condoled with Sheikh Abdullah on demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed sympathy with UAE's nation and government.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday May 13, 2022, at age 73, the UAE announced a 40-day mourning period.

