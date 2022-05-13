COVID-19 kills 8 Iranians over past 24 hours

Eight more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,209, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

385 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 67 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,016,677 patients out of a total of 7,227,428 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 763 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

