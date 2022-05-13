A reliable agreement within reach: Iran's FM

Writing on his Twitter account, Amirabdollahian said "following my contacts with Josep Borrell, Mr. Mora's visit and his talks with Mr. Bagheri were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues".

He added that a good and reliable outcome is within reach, if the US makes its decisions & adheres to its commitments.

Iran' top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

Mora arrived in Tehran earlier this week to help give a push to negotiations which were held in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and the world powers.

Speaking as EU coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran's response had been "positive enough" after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish