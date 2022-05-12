Iran, Armenia agree to share technical, engineering services

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheyrollah Khademi said on Thursday that the agreement was reached during the two countries’ 17th joint economic commission meeting.

He said that the agreement covered constructing a new corridor between Iran and Armenia and replacing the Goris-Kapan part of the existing corridor with a new road in the Armenian soil.

The meeting was held on May 10-11 in Yerevan and was attended by Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

