May 12, 2022, 7:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84750697
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Armenia agree to share technical, engineering services

Iran, Armenia agree to share technical, engineering services

Tehran, IRNA – Tehran and Yerevan agreed to leverage Iranian technical and engineering services and Iranian contractors in completing Armenia’s north-south corridor and constructing its alternative route.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheyrollah Khademi said on Thursday that the agreement was reached during the two countries’ 17th joint economic commission meeting.

He said that the agreement covered constructing a new corridor between Iran and Armenia and replacing the Goris-Kapan part of the existing corridor with a new road in the Armenian soil.

The meeting was held on May 10-11 in Yerevan and was attended by Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha