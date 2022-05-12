Italian envoy hopes for revival of Iran deal

The Italian ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with the Governor-General of Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan Mohammad-Sadeq Motamedian on Thursday.

Perrone said that his country was ready for expansion of ties with and investment in Iran once the current situation is facilitated and the anti-Iran sanctions are removed.

He said that Italy could share its experiences in agricultural and industrial machinery production and production efficiency and also was interested in cultural and tourism cooperation with specific Iranian provinces that possess special touristic properties, singling out West Azarbaijan Province as a one with religious and ethnical diversity.

West Azerbaijan Governor-General, for his part, said that the province has had good scientific and economic cooperation with Italy and hoped for the expansion of that cooperation.

Motamedian said that West Azarbaijan was an international transportation highway and the gate connecting Asia to Europe.

The official also mentioned several cultural, economic and industrial capacities of the province, including gold and titanium mines.

The Italian ambassador also visited Tabriz city, the capital of East Azarbaijan Province, earlier today, meeting with the mayor of Tabriz and the speaker of the city council.

In that meeting, Perrone praised Tabriz’s status among Iranian cities as once capital of Persia with a rich history.

He mentioned that Tabriz has had relations with the Italian city of Venice, adding that he had offered that Tabriz become sister cities with an Italian city.

Rasoul Bargi, speaker of the Islamic Council of Tabriz city, and Tabriz Mayor Yaqoub Hoshyar welcomed the ambassador’s proposal on sisterhood relation between Tabriz and a major Italian city, saying that this could make a cultural communication between the people of the two cities.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish