Iran, Armenia free trade zones sign MoU

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 17th Iran-Armenia joint economic cooperation commission on Thursday.

The MoU emphasizes preparing businesses in both countries and leveraging the facilities in the free zones to expand industrial, production, business and commercial ties.

The joint commission meeting was attended by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian who has travelled to Yerevan on Tuesday.

