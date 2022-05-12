May 12, 2022, 3:50 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84750484
T T
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 kills 3 Iranians over past 24 hours

COVID-19 kills 3 Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,201 with 3 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,201, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

371 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 71 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,014,783 patients out of a total of 7,227,043 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 782 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,442,786 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,685,229 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,282,524 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha