Iran, China sign MoU on earthquake forecast

Tsunami and Earthquake Research Center of University of Hormozgan in southern Iran signed an MoU with the Institute of Earthquake Forecasting, affiliated to China’s Earthquake Administration on Thursday to cooperation on earthquake forecasting in Makran region, southeastern Iran.

Dean of University of Hormozgan Mohammad Sadeqi said that the cooperation was based on the university’s reputation as the country’s scientific hub of sea-based economy and aimed at mitigating the damage caused by earthquakes in Hormozgan Province.

The MoU was signed during a video conference, presenting a program to work on geochemistry of fluids in tectonics and genetic models and their application in forecasting earthquakes.

The program will be run from 2022 to 2024 with the cooperation of the aforementioned centers as well as Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) and Geology Group of Turkey’s Hacettepe University.

