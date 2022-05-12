Zionists see censorship as bolthole: Official

Director-General of Public Relations of Iran’s Presidency Mohammad Mahdi Rahimi wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that he had expressed sympathy on the martyrdom of Al Jazeera reporter on a phone call with the TV’s office in Tehran.

He said that the Zionists who are experiencing the most chaotic situation due to the Palestinian martyrdom-seekers see censorship as a bolthole, but this is to no avail.

The Zionist forces shot Abu Akleh to death on Wednesday in a raid to Jenin Camp in the West Bank.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish