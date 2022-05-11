IRNA chief condoles with Al-Jazeera board chairman over Zionists' killing of reporter

"I was saddened to hear about the killing of Al Jazeera reporter by Zionist forces in the occupied West Bank," Naderi wrote in a letter addressed to Chairman of the Board

Al Jazeera Media Network Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani on Wednesday.

"On behalf of my colleagues in IRNA, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to you and to all the journalists, editors and staff of Al Jazeera," he added.

IRNA's chief further stated that Iran supports Palestinian people and what happened to Al Jazeera reporter today, shows that the cause of Palestine is so important to Muslim nations that they would sacrifice their lives for it.

"Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh's death while trying to cover the Zionist army raids in the occupied lands showed her faith and commitment to the humanitarian cause that she championed," Naderi added.

He pointed out that her death also demonstrated the Zionist army's brutality and inhumane behavior since Ms. Abu Akleh was shot in the head while she was wearing a press vest standing with other journalists.

"I urge humanitarian organizations around the world to follow up the case and try to prevent such brutal acts by Tel Aviv in the future," the IRNA managing director concluded.

