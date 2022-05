During the meeting, the two sides held talks on the issues of mutual interest on Wednesday.

Iranian endowment organization in the field of orthopedics, the production of bone and dental implants, knee prostheses, and a variety of modems, etc. has been widely entered into knowledge-based activities.

The Iranian official expressed Iran’s readiness for joint cooperation with Oman in the field of knowledge-based activities.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish