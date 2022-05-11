Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission to be held in Tehran in coming days

He said that Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz is to visit Tehran at the head of an economic delegation in line with efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

B2B meetings are also scheduled to be held between the main Iranian and Cuban companies on the sidelines of the Commission, the official said.

Some 21 technical committees in different areas, such as trade, investment, transit and transportation, electricity and energy, oil and gas, customs, banking and finance, health and so on are to convene as part of the Commission in Tehran.

The two sides will also reportedly sign documents on pharmaceuticals, agriculture, customs, food industry and vaccine production.

The commission is to be co-chaired by Iranian minister of health and the Cuban deputy prime minister.

