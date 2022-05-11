Iran, Uzbekistan to boost bilateral technological cooperation

Shahabuddin Sharifov visited the 11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022) in Tehran and became familiar with Iran’s knowledge-based companies and technology ecosystem.

Referring to the extensive cooperation with Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park, Sharifov said that a joint test is currently planned between Uzbek Science and Technology Park and Pardis Technology Park.

Announcing the exhibition of startup ideas and innovation in Tashkent, he invited Iranian companies to participate.

The 11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022) are being held from May 10-13 at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park.

With the theme of ‘innovation ecosystem under one roof’, INOTEX is Iran’s biggest technology event and the forerunner in the region, bringing technology and innovation experts around the world together to bridge the gap among innovators, investors, and traders.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish