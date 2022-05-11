Zionist regime sees no border in terror, crime: Iran

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Bahadori Jahromi said that the Zionist regime has become used to the terror of children, women, reporters and innocent citizens.

He said that a crime by the Zionist regime to martyr a Palestinian Al-Jazeera reporter was an attack on the freedom of the media and a violation of the international regulations.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the deliberate fatal shooting of a well-known Al-Jazeera reporter by the Zionist forces in the occupied lands.

Khatibzadeh condoled with the family of the martyred reporter, Al-Jazeera news channel and all the reporters committed to the Palestinian cause.

He said that this criminal act is a clear sign of the non-abidance of this regime to the role and position of media and the reporters despite the false claims of the Zionist media.

He said that the Zionist regime is afraid of the publication of realities and will even resort to killing of the reporters.

The spokesman called on the human rights bodies and international media unions to initiate independent investigations into the martyrdom of Al-Jazeera reporter.

Khatibzadeh noted that a proposal to probe into the case by the Zionist regime is using distraction and a scape forward.

9341**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish