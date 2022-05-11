May 11, 2022, 6:01 PM
Iran, UN envoys discuss developments in Afghanistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian in a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan wrote on its Twitter account on Wednesday that Aminian met with Deborah Lyons and discussed the latest political, economic and social developments in Afghanistan.

