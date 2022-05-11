Raisi: Iran welcomes efforts to strengthen Tehran-Brussels ties

President Raisi said that the two countries have developed their diplomatic relations based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes efforts to strengthen and expand ties between Tehran and Brussels".

Referring to the good areas and capacities in the two countries to improve the level of interaction, the President added that the implementation of potential capacities in bilateral relations can also be a good ground for increasing cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing to the long and positive history of relations between the two countries and describing these relations as important for Belgium, the Belgian Prime Minister expressed hope that the process of expanding relations and interactions with the Islamic Republic would be facilitated by the two countries' officials.

The Belgian Prime Minister said that Belgium seeks to strengthen Iran's bilateral relations, especially in the economic and consular fields.

