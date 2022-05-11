Armenia, Iran stress need for expansion of bilateral ties

According to paven.ir, a high-ranking Iranian delegation headed by Mehrabian arrived in Yerevan Tuesday night, which was warmly welcomed by Grigoryan, who is also chairman of the Armenian side of the Iran-Armen intergovernmental joint commission.

Mehrabian and Grigoryan held talks on important issues playing key role in developing mutual relations.

The two sides declared that the aim of holding 17th joint economic cooperation commission is to expand ties between the two countries really and effectively, underscoring their seriousness in implementing agreements achieved so far.

Facilitation of transit, transportation, exchanges and trade between Armenia and Iran are among issues raised in the meeting. They also discussed expansion of cooperation in energy sector in the presence of deputy ministers of both sides, and they reached proper decisions in this respect.

Moreover, minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Republic of Armenia and his deputy for energy affairs are scheduled to visit Iran in a bid to follow up energy cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

