Expert: Europe, regional countries trying to ignore Washington-created dead-end

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammadi pointed to Emir of Qatar upcoming visit to Iran, saying over the last few years, Qatar has been keen on playing a role in regional and international arenas beyond a single government and political entity.

The most important reason is that Qatar does not want to be under Saudis’ umbrella in the region, so it has turned to major regional and trans-regional powers, including Iran, he said.

The Qatari government has tried to take advantage of these good relations with Iran and to play its role in its relations with Iran, he added.

Accordingly, Qatar is one of the messengers of the US and the UK to Iran and is very interested in playing a role in the US strategies towards Iran as a moderate mediator.

The Qatari officials have always tried to follow an active policy regarding bilateral issues and relations with Iran active, and have always made proposals with regard to Iran-US relations, he noted.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in a meeting with Qatar's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi said that the neighborliness is a strategic policy rather than a temporary approach.

He called for regional integration and said that regional interests overlap national interests.

