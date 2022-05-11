Iran follows policy of good ties with neighbors

And this is a logical and principled policy, Boroujerdi said in an international conference on the history, culture, and civilization of the Persian Gulf underway in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr.

Iran’s message to its neighbors is “friendship,” the official said, referring to five rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia facilitated by the Iraqi prime minister as examples of the Islamic Republic’s peace-seeking policies.

Boroujerdi said Iran believes that long-term strategic cooperation among the Persian Gulf littoral states based on mutual interests will lead to the development of the feeling that they will never have a need for foreigners or the presence of foreign vessels and ships in the region.

The international conference on the history, culture and civilization of the Persian Gulf lasts for two days.

