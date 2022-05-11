IWF praises Iranian weightlifter’s record-breaking performance

In a news post on Tuesday, the IWF website wrote about the junior world championships held in Greece where “the competition came to an excellent conclusion as the last lift of the event was a new Junior World Record.”

“Current Junior C&J World Record holder Alireza YOUSEFI was the biggest name of the category who repeated his performance from the 2021 IWF World Championships and broke the Junior C&J World Record of the Men +109kg category,” said the IWF post.

It added that Yousefi could always keep the 1 kg advantage over his rival Mirkhosil Mirzabaev from Uzbekistan in Snatch, which gained the Iranian weightlifter the gold with 177kg and the Uzbek athlete grabbed the silver with 176kg.

“In C&J the difference between Yousefi and all the athletes were clearly shown as he started the C&J portion when all the athletes already finished their attempts,” according to the IWF website.

Yousefi triumphed over his rivals by lifting 239kg weight in his third attempt in C&J, breaking his own previous record of 238kg.

In the last Total of the competition the medals were awarded as follows: Yousefi won it all with 416kg, the Silver was awarded to Mirzabaev with 388kg, and the last Bronze medal went to Taranenko (UKR) with 374kg.

