Pakistan's Sindh Health Minister briefed on Shiraz university health achievements

After inspecting various parts of the research center, she had a meeting with the Chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (SUMS) Vahid Hosseini during which he said that her visit could mark the beginning point of more cooperation between Pakistan and Shiraz in the field of science, medicine and technology.

Referring to the numerous potential of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (SUMS), Hosseini added that the university is ready to provide medical services to Pakistan.

His deputy Hassan Seraj who was also present in the meeting said the focus of the meeting was on development of medical tourism, teaching foreign students and commercializing the university's products.

Mohammad Rasul Allah Research Tower

According to website of the research center which is called "Mohammad Rasul Allah Research Tower", it houses 23 research faculties, along with a Central Laboratory, Cancer Registry, Research and Computer Consultion Center (RCC), and the Stem Cell Research Institute, as well as the Office for Student Collaborations, affiliated with Shiraz University and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences.

The tower’s construction began in 2005 in an area of 4700 Sq meters; it was initially designed to accommodate five research centers. However, it increased in the following years and, for this reason, the allocated area had to be expanded to 7000 Sq meters.

Accordingly, this research center is the first phase of a twin tower project, and since its inauguration, it has led to great steps towards improving research in health sciences by centralizing Clinical and Basic research centers along with the Institute for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, the Statistical and Research Consulation Center, and the Research Center Administration. The tower has been fitted with classroom facilities and conference halls.

