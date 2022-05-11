ECO Chief attends Sari 2022 cultural nights

Earlier, Khosro Nozari described ECO as important economic opportunities, saying that the body has put on its agenda to turn into one of the best tourism destinations in the world.

‘ECO Tourism Capital for 2022’ is underway in the presence of ECO officials, nine foreign ambassadors, and Iranian minister of cultural heritage.

The event was held on the occasion of ‘ECO Tourism Capital for 2022’.

Sari exhibition is showcasing pottery and ceramics, embroidery, clothing, kilim weaving, zilu weaving, inlay work, tent weaving, traditional pottery, lacquer weaving, mat weaving, traditional leather embroidering, traditional instruments, wood mosaics, Jajim, and enameling metal.

