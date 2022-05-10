Iranian film ‘Shahrbanu’ awarded as best Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Maryam Bahrol-Olumi, produced by Pegah Ahmadi, and written by Pezhman Teimoortash was Iran’s only participating film in 2022 Sydney Film Festival.

The Sydney World Film Festival aims to introduce exactly these type of quality, non-mainstream films from global filmmakers as well as local talent.

Shahrbanu was also awarded in the 39th Fajr Film Festival in Iran and had competed in some other reputable foreign film festivals, such as the Women Filmmakers Works in Dakar Festival.

The international distribution of the film is up to Maroon Films, headed by Samin Mohajerani.

