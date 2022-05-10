Iran envoy: Only way to end Syrian crisis respect for its territorial integrity

Gholam-Hossein Dehqani made the comment in the 6th Conference on Syria and Middle East Future which was cosponsored by the UN and the EU in Brussels on Tuesday.

Dehqani in his address at the conference elaborating on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stances on the Syrian crisis and ways to end the crisis there, criticizing some western countries’ approaches which led to the shape taking of the crisis in Syria.

Dehqani said that satisfactory stability has been restored to Syria and the only way to restore sustainable peace in that country is to respect the territorial integrity and political sovereignty of Syria.

He emphasized that the terrorist groups must leave Syria and the double standards of some European countries regarding extremism, in which there are good terrorists and bad terrorists need to be corrected.

The Iranian envoy to EU said that such simple minded divisions lead to deepening the dimensions of the crisis and threatening the world peace and security, because terrorism cannot be harnessed in one single region.

