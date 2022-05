Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday that the process of detention and trial of Assadollah Assadi has been flawed and is in violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran has formally protested to Austria, Germany, and Belgium, and repeatedly denied the baseless allegations against Assadi.

Khatibzadeh called on Belgium to immediately release the Iranian citizen.

2050

