In the men’s +109kg weight class, Yousefi lifted 177kg in the snatch and 239kg in the clean and jerk and finished in first place for a total of 416kg.

Alireza Yousefi registered a new record in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Greece with three gold medals.

Uzbekistan and Ukraine athletes lifted 388kg and 374kg in total, respectively.

