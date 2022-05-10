May 10, 2022, 6:31 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84748126
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Gov't pursues both Vienna talks, economic development plan: Shamkhani

Gov't pursues both Vienna talks, economic development plan: Shamkhani

Tehran, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that Iran’s government simultaneously pursues both Vienna talks and economic development plan.

“Simultaneous advancement of #ViennaTalks to lift the sanctions following the visit of Enrique Mora to #Iran, and the implementation of #EconomicDevelopmentPlan, demonstrates the high capacity of people for great action and government's control over the most important affairs”, Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora is going to visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, for the second time since the beginning of a pause of the Vienna talks in March when he is expected to bring rational proposals to meet Iran’s legitimate demands.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha