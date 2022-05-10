Gov't pursues both Vienna talks, economic development plan: Shamkhani

“Simultaneous advancement of #ViennaTalks to lift the sanctions following the visit of Enrique Mora to #Iran, and the implementation of #EconomicDevelopmentPlan, demonstrates the high capacity of people for great action and government's control over the most important affairs”, Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora is going to visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, for the second time since the beginning of a pause of the Vienna talks in March when he is expected to bring rational proposals to meet Iran’s legitimate demands.

