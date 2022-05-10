May 10, 2022, 7:12 PM
President Raisi says Tehran-Tashkent ties at highest level

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that relations between Iran and Uzbekistan have reached their peak since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

The president made the remarks in a congratulatory message to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 30rd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Tashkent.

President Raisi said that great history, culture, as well as common concerns and beliefs have tied the two nations together.

He noted that there are still many untapped potentials for further expansion of relations which requires the determination of leaders of both countries.

