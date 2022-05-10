President Raisi says Tehran-Tashkent ties at highest level

The president made the remarks in a congratulatory message to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 30rd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Tashkent.

President Raisi said that great history, culture, as well as common concerns and beliefs have tied the two nations together.

He noted that there are still many untapped potentials for further expansion of relations which requires the determination of leaders of both countries.

