Pres. Raisi felicitates 30th anniversary of setting up Iran-Kyrgyzstan diplomatic ties

In a congratulatory message to the Kyrgyz President on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, President Raisi noted that cultural and civilizational common grounds, as well as common national plus religious traditions, are huge assets that form the basis of bilateral relations.

The president added that the declaration of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic has ushered in a new era in the long-standing relations between the two peoples, rooted in the region's ancient history and culture.

Pointing out that cultural and civilizational common grounds and common national and religious traditions are huge assets that form the basis of mutual relations, President Raisi highlighted that during its thirty years of diplomatic relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made serious efforts to develop relations between the two states.

The relations between the two states and the two nations cover a wide range of issues, the result of which is the signing of more than 120 cooperation documents at various national, provincial, inter-institutional, public, and private sectors levels, he stated.

