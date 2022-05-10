Official terms ECO as one of best tourism destinations in world

Nozari made the remarks addressing ‘ECO Tourism Capital for 2022’.

The introduction of ECO-tourism capitals is an effective phenomenon for bringing the regional nations with a common historical background closer and also helps strengthen economic exchanges.

He added that ECO, in cooperation with member states, is after reinforcing tourism to help develop people welfare.

The tourism industry constitutes 10% of world GDP and has created more than 330 million jobs worldwide, he noted.

Nozari went on to say that the ECO earns about $49 billion from international tourism, which accounts for 2.7 percent of global tourism revenue.

‘ECO Tourism Capital for 2022’ is underway in the presence of ECO officials, nine foreign ambassadors and Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and handicraft.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish