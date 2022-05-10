Iran’s exports to Africa sees 120 percent growth

Ali Akbar Rezaei made the remarks at a video conference on reviewing Senegal's market.

Iran’s Ambassador to Senegal Mohamad Reza Dehshiri was also present in the conference which was based in the Iranian province of Alborz near Tehran.

West African region with 400-million population is an appropriate place for making investment and promoting Iran's exports, Rezaei told the provincial officials.

As Rezaei announced, aim behind holding such a conference is to help the business persons and members of the province chamber of commerce get familiarized with capacities of the target countries.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador described Senegal as one of the most stable countries in the African continent.

There is a good opportunity for the Iranians to invest in this African country whose economic growth has been about six percent during the past five years, Dehshiri added.

The ambassador referred to launch of refinery in Senegal as among opportunities for investment.

Alborz Province is one of the industrial Iranian provinces which has 3,500 industrial and manufacturing units.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish