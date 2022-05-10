Iran among top 5 states in manufacturing neonatal screen kits

Eslami made the remark in an opening ceremony of the project for producing screening kits for newborn metabolic disorders on Tuesday.



The vice-president of the Islamic Republic of Iran went on to say that thanks to efforts made by Iranian scientists in the AEOI and the cooperation of the Technology Development Center of Azad University in Markazi Province, the country has acquired Oxygen-18 along with producing heavy water in molecular engineering.



The Oxygen-18, which is a natural and stable isotope of oxygen, has been achieved by Iranian researchers on the basis of result-oriented studies; Iranians have reached the point that they can produce screening kits for newborn kids, he added.



The project took one year, he said, noting that Iranian researchers spent extra efforts and there were some investments, so today, the Iranian people can use the kits to diagnose metabolic disorders in babies at birth.



The Food and Drug Administration of Iran has issued permissions for the kits to be distributed, Eslami said, stipulating given the fact that the amount of production of this kit is much more than consumption requirements in the country, there are some plans to export it to other states.



The West adopted hostile stance when it came to heavy water project in Iran and put excessive pressures on the Islamic Republic in order to stop this development in the country, he said, arguing that they have displayed such a behavior when some East European countries tried to develop this technology.



The president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stated that thanks to wise stances taken by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in respect of nuclear technology, the Iranian people can witness the outcomes of this everyday progress in their daily life.

