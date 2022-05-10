Azerbaijan calls for broadening trade ties with Iran

Sefer Mehdiyev expressed hope that the visit would lead to increasing the level and value of trade exchange between the two countries.

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghaddasi said in the meeting that interaction and trade cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan has always been emphasized by Iranian officials.

He added that in order to expand trade ties with Azerbaijan, seasonal meetings between the customs officials of the two countries are continuing.

