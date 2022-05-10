Taliban says Afghan soil to not be used against any country

Muttaqi made the remarks in a meeting with Shia and Sunni clerics and religious scholars in Afghanistan, according to Afghan news channel of TOLOnews.

According to analysts, fulfillment of women’s basic rights, non-allowance to terrorist groups for using Afghan soil, and formation of an inclusive government with participation of all groups are among global community’s preconditions for officially recognizing Taliban.

In recent months, there have been several attacks on religious places and Shia centers in some Afghan cities, which have killed and injured tens of people.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish